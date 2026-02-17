Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $2,461,625.32 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.38. 4,126,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,713,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

