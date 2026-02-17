Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 95.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3,956.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.64%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $51.00 price objective on Enerpac Tool Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company’s products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac’s core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

