Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.7%

ECCC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE: ECCC) is a closed-end management investment company that specializes in structured finance assets. Since its formation in January 2018, the company has pursued a strategy aimed at generating current income and capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other structured credit instruments. Eagle Point Credit’s investment mandate encompasses both equity and debt tranches of CLOs, as well as select specialty finance exposures, allowing it to capture opportunities across the capital structure.

The firm’s portfolio is predominantly concentrated in U.S.-domiciled collateral vehicles, with the flexibility to allocate to European and other developed-market credits when attractive risk-adjusted returns are available.

