Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.3%

EIC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 286,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,256. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE: EIC) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in the equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Launched in 2019 and domiciled in Maryland, the company seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by focusing on structured credit opportunities. Eagle Point Income maintains a diversified portfolio of CLO equity positions, targeting both seasoned and newly issued transactions across multiple risk profiles.

The company’s investment strategy centers on identifying mispriced or underfollowed CLO tranches, where it believes its team’s deep industry expertise can add value.

