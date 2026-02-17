Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Vaalco Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Vaalco Energy to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Vaalco Energy Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,984. Vaalco Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $505.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vaalco Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Loop Capital set a $7.30 price target on shares of Vaalco Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vaalco Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

