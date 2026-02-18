iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $44.38. 34,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 11,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.59% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

