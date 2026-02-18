Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 250,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 520,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$236.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

