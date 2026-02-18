PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,860 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 4,752 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRTC

PureTech Health Stock Up 2.9%

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

Shares of PRTC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in PureTech Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in PureTech Health by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in PureTech Health in the third quarter worth approximately $260,973,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on creating and developing first-in-class medicines across immunology, inflammation, oncology and neuroscience. The company operates through a model of incubating programs in-house and advancing selected assets into independent, value-creating entities. Its internal pipeline includes multiple clinical and preclinical candidates addressing fibrotic diseases, solid tumors and rare genetic disorders.

PureTech’s proprietary platform technologies span modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, small molecules and cell-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.