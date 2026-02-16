State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,277 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,481,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 7,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $152.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.37. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.17 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,801,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $837,401.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,150.80. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,570 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,452. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $193.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.40.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.