Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Down 33.2% – What’s Next?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) fell 33.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 291.54. 8,235,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 1,873,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Pinewood Technologies Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £333.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 381.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 417.96.

Insider Activity

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider William Berman acquired 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 357 per share, with a total value of £49,697.97. Also, insider Dietmar Exler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £7,375. Insiders have acquired 41,466 shares of company stock valued at $13,396,112 in the last ninety days. 47.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

