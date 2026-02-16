NIKE, Inc. $NKE Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $79,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Williams Trading decreased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Articles

