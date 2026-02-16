PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 9,785 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $81,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,338,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SDY stock opened at $155.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $156.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

