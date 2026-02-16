Short Interest in Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Increases By 58.3%

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,398,873 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 883,473 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPCMF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) is a Singapore‐domiciled real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of income-producing commercial properties across the Asia Pacific region. The trust’s portfolio spans office buildings, retail malls and integrated developments, targeting stable rental income and long-term asset enhancement through active asset management strategies.

The trust’s flagship assets include Singapore’s VivoCity, one of the city-state’s largest suburban retail malls, and Mapletree Business City, a premier integrated business park offering office, retail and business-support services.

