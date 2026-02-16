Malaga Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Short Interest Update

Malaga Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 250 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 157 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Malaga Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. Malaga Financial has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $23.40.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, single and multi-family residential mortgage, consumer, 14-unit investment property, construction, personal, and business loans; home equity lines of credit; and certificates of deposit.

