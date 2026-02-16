Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,524,580 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 4,213,966 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,910 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,910 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Group in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,547. Genius Group has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Ltd, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol GNS, is a global education technology company focused on entrepreneurial learning and development. Headquartered in Singapore, the company designs and delivers digital platforms, content and community experiences aimed at helping individuals and small businesses grow their skills, networks and ventures. Through its flagship learning ecosystem, Genius Group provides on-demand courses, coaching programs and live events that span topics from startup fundamentals and digital marketing to leadership and personal well-being.

At the core of the business is GeniusU, an online learning and networking platform that connects entrepreneurs with tailored educational pathways, mentor support and peer groups.

