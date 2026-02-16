Short Interest in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Decreases By 16.4%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,045,424 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 18,002,863 shares. Approximately 92.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,733,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,733,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 92.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,099,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

XOP traded up $3.26 on Monday, reaching $147.89. 4,568,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,174. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.