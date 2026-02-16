Short Interest in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Decreases By 30.3%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,597 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 2,291 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,933,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,962 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 3,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987. The firm has a market cap of $61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.71. Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.
The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria. PPEM was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.
