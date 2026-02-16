SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Short Interest Down 31.2% in January

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 262,776 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 381,961 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. 27,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,320,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,004.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 515,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 417,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,154,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 140,482 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

