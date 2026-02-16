iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 433,178 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 271,569 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 534,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 534,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. 286,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,353. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $747.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

