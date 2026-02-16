Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Drops By 28.2%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,125 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 15,490 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:FCNCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.40. 10,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Established in 1898, the company operates a network of branches across the United States, with a strong presence in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and select Western markets. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FCNCO, First Citizens BancShares serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified platform of banking services.

The company’s core business activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, and mortgage origination.

