Dana (DAN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.8022 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

DAN stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. Dana has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $34.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dana from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dana from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Dana by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 55,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Dana by 266.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana’s expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

