Wall Street Zen Downgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Hold

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.63 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $244,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,907.95. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $92,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,544.45. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 89,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

