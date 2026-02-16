BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $834.3160 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $73.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,974.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Leerink Partners lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

