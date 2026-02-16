BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $834.3160 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $73.51.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,974.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.
The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.
