Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,150,268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 397.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.1%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $154.98 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 288,891 shares of company stock valued at $40,303,946 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

