Warrior Met Coal $HCC Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Warrior Met Coal worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $86.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

More Warrior Met Coal News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warrior Met Coal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record sales and production and the ahead-of-schedule start of the Blue Creek longwall, which management says is already reshaping production profile and lowering unit costs — a clear positive for future margins and capacity. Business Wire: Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results

Management highlighted record sales and production and the ahead-of-schedule start of the Blue Creek longwall, which management says is already reshaping production profile and lowering unit costs — a clear positive for future margins and capacity. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target to $120 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and implying substantial upside from current levels. TickerReport / Benzinga note

B. Riley raised its price target to $120 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue jumped ~29% YoY to ~$384M, gross profit more than doubled and operating cash flow improved, showing operational strength and better cash generation despite higher capex. Quiver Quantitative: Q4 results summary

Q4 revenue jumped ~29% YoY to ~$384M, gross profit more than doubled and operating cash flow improved, showing operational strength and better cash generation despite higher capex. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper detail on production ramp timing and forward guidance; investors should watch commentary on Blue Creek ramp and 2026 cost outlook. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Highlights / Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper detail on production ramp timing and forward guidance; investors should watch commentary on Blue Creek ramp and 2026 cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.44 missed consensus ($0.62), which can pressure short-term sentiment despite the strong top-line — investors may view the miss as a reminder of margin/cost sensitivity. MarketBeat: Q4 earnings note

Reported EPS of $0.44 missed consensus ($0.62), which can pressure short-term sentiment despite the strong top-line — investors may view the miss as a reminder of margin/cost sensitivity. Negative Sentiment: Cash declined ~39% YoY and total liabilities rose ~28%, and there has been notable insider selling — these balance-sheet trends and insider activity add caution even as revenue and net income improved. Quiver Quantitative: Balance sheet & insider activity

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. This represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,000. The trade was a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

