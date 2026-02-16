First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Update

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 90,591 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 72,379 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 30,940.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 215.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FCAP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

First Capital Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ FCAP traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.22. 3,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309. The company has a market cap of $174.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.60. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

