Energy Transition Minerals (ASX:ETM) Insider Aristeidis Stamoulis Purchases 1,333,334 Shares

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (ASX:ETM – Get Free Report) insider Aristeidis Stamoulis acquired 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 per share, with a total value of A$153,333.41.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.72.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022. Energy Transition Minerals Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

