Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,698,147 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 1,214,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Volcon

In other Volcon news, major shareholder Atg Capital Opportunities Fund purchased 559,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $2,616,976.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,000. This trade represents a 14.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,119,771 shares of company stock worth $5,349,670. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Volcon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Volcon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Volcon Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EMPD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. 1,204,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. Volcon has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.60.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) is a Texas‐based powersports company specializing in the design, development and distribution of electric off-road vehicles. Headquartered in Austin, Volcon aims to introduce zero-emission solutions to the traditionally gas-powered UTV and dirt bike markets. The company’s modular vehicle platforms blend electric drivetrains with rugged chassis designs, targeting recreational and utility riders seeking sustainable alternatives for trail, sand and farm use.

Volcon’s product lineup includes the Stag, a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) engineered for work and play; the Grunt, an entry-level electric dirt bike offering trail-ready performance; and the Ranger, a dual-purpose e-adventure motorcycle suited for longer off-road excursions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.