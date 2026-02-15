PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 24,588 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,086,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,242,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Modest fundamental support from recent results — P&G posted a slight EPS beat in its most recent quarter and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance in the 6.83–7.09 range, which largely aligns with Street expectations and supports the stock’s valuation relative to peers. MarketBeat PG Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing update — P&G’s Native brand released a feature‑length “microsoap” series as a marketing push; positive for brand engagement but unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. PR Newswire: Native microsoap launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on valuation and headwinds — Recent pieces note a YTD rally under new CEO but warn premium valuation, tariff pressures and margin squeeze could limit upside; useful context for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Zacks: Time to Buy or Wait?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/competitive note — Coverage noting P&G’s YTD rally but that it lags some rivals and faces tariff challenges; informative for relative performance analysis. 247WallSt: Rallies Under New CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Multiple senior insiders disclosed sizable sales over Feb 11–12: CEO Gary Coombe sold ~36,093 shares (~$5.86M) and Chairman Jon Moeller reported sales totaling ~173,268 shares (two filings) worth tens of millions; another insider sold ~12,827 shares. Heavy insider selling can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment/liquidity. SEC filings: Coombe Form 4 Moeller Form 4 (both) Purushothaman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Italy — Italy’s competition authority opened an investigation into allegedly misleading advertising for a P&G epilator product; potential reputational, remediation or fines risk depending on outcome. Reuters: Italy probe
Shares of PG opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
