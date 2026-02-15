PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 24,588 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,086,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,242,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $51,795,360 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

