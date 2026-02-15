Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.