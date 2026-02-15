PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 39,005 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $235,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 21.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $193.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day moving average is $196.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.