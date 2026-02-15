Insider Selling: Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,387,200. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.31. 1,004,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,791. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of C$173.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Ltd. will post 0.2801932 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$8.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.