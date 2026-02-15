Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Short Interest Up 136.0% in January

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,269 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the January 15th total of 36,558 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 305,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EAGL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 268,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $33.88.
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1784 per share. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile
The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Did you hear what Nvidia’s CEO said?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.