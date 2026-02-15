Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Short Interest Up 136.0% in January

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,269 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the January 15th total of 36,558 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 305,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EAGL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 268,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1784 per share. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.