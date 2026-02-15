Short Interest in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS) Increases By 122.4%

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,103 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the January 15th total of 1,395 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FCUS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,465. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market. FCUS was launched on Dec 29, 2022 and is managed by Pinnacle.

