Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 62,025 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the January 15th total of 29,454 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAM. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROAM stock remained flat at $32.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,324. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.66.

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

