Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Short Interest Up 129.7% in January

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,045 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the January 15th total of 24,395 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.1%

FSMD stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 86,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSMD. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,484,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,052,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,685,000 after buying an additional 480,484 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,579,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,953,000. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,180,000.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

