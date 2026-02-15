HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 328,021 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 461,030 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $158.31. The stock had a trading volume of 105,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.21. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 557.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

