Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Declines By 31.1%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,615,158 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 12,496,898 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.84.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,705,000 after buying an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE JCI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.09. 3,844,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $143.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Stories

