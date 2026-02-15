Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 584 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 834 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Stock Performance

ITEQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 2,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.00. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4918 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 25,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 845,556 shares during the last quarter.

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

