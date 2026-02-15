Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Expands By 85.9%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 589,811 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the January 15th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,222,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,222,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 485,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 203,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 286.0%.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.

