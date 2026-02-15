Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 233,212 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 417,696 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Positive Sentiment: Bladex reported record profits: 4Q25 net income of $56.0M (EPS $1.50) and FY25 net income of $226.9M (EPS $6.11). Management highlighted healthy margins and ROE, supporting improved earnings power and shareholder returns. Article Title

Bladex reported record profits: 4Q25 net income of $56.0M (EPS $1.50) and FY25 net income of $226.9M (EPS $6.11). Management highlighted healthy margins and ROE, supporting improved earnings power and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The Board raised the quarterly cash dividend to $0.6875 (10% increase) — an annualized yield around 5.5% — with record date Feb 25 and payment Mar 12. The hike signals confidence in capital and cash flow after a strong year. Article Title

The Board raised the quarterly cash dividend to $0.6875 (10% increase) — an annualized yield around 5.5% — with record date Feb 25 and payment Mar 12. The hike signals confidence in capital and cash flow after a strong year. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings details and management commentary are available — investors can review the official press release, slide deck and conference call transcript to check guidance, loan portfolio trends and FX/credit exposure discussed on the call. Slide Deck Call Transcript

Earnings details and management commentary are available — investors can review the official press release, slide deck and conference call transcript to check guidance, loan portfolio trends and FX/credit exposure discussed on the call. Neutral Sentiment: Market metrics: BLX trades at about a mid‑single digit P/E (reported ~8.5), market cap near $1.9B, and is sitting above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages — which may attract income and value investors but also reflect sensitivity to regional trade flows and macro conditions. MarketBeat Earnings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior this week:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 177,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

