Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,327,531 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 1,375,547 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,495,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,495,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIL traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,360. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 620.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 180,917 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 120.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

