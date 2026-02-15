Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,423,216 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 15,579,844 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,371,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,371,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,792,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,092,609. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 550.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

