Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Up 57.6% in January

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,238 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 3,959 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A ( NASDAQ:HOVNP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

Founded in 1959 by Kevork S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.