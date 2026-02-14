WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,612 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 2,317 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NTSI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,288. WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $499.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTSI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.