Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Short Interest Update

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 55,060 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 34,980 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $50.17. 18,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,341. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $396.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Inspire 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 226,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,094 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period.

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

