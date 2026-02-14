Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Short Interest Update

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 55,060 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 34,980 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Inspire 100 ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $50.17. 18,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,341. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $396.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.11.
Inspire 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF
Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile
The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire 100 ETF
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.