Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Grows By 55.0%

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 165,968 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the January 15th total of 107,091 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,733 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,733 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

TCHP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 125,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.