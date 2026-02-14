Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Up 14.7% – Here’s Why

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

(Get Free Report)

Türk Hava Yolları Anonim Ortaklığı, known internationally as Turkish Airlines, is the national flag carrier of Turkey. Established in 1933 and headquartered in Istanbul, the company operates as a joint-stock enterprise majority-owned by the Turkish state. Over the decades, it has expanded from a small regional carrier into a global airline serving passengers and cargo clients across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

The company’s core business activities include scheduled passenger transport, air cargo services, and ancillary offerings such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), ground handling and catering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.