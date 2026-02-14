Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $36.82. 48,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 31,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.3180.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited is Australia’s flag carrier and one of the world’s oldest continuously operating airlines. The company provides a broad range of air transport services including scheduled passenger flights, air freight logistics, aircraft maintenance and engineering, and in-flight catering. It also operates a leading loyalty program, Qantas Frequent Flyer, which serves as a cornerstone of its revenue diversification strategy.

Founded in 1920 in Winton, Queensland, Qantas initially served remote outback communities before expanding into a national carrier following World War II.

