Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $157.98 and last traded at $157.98. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.2505.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.14.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a diversified Canadian retail company known for its extensive portfolio of automotive, home, and leisure products. Through its signature Canadian Tire retail stores, the company offers a wide range of goods including automotive parts and accessories, tools and hardware, sporting equipment, home appliances, and seasonal products. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Canadian Tire operates an integrated e-commerce platform that supports online ordering, in-store pickup, and delivery services.

Founded in 1922 by brothers John W.

